High and Dry

A stagnant upper-level pattern will remain in place this week, keeping us very hot but well short of records. Temperatures are not expected to be as searing as last Friday when several spots exceeded 105 degrees, but we’ll hover between 98 and 102 degrees just about every day this week.

A very weak front passes Tuesday and we’ll have a northerly wind behind it; cooling will be slight, but I will bump the highs into the upper 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Readings slowly rise to 100-or-better over the weekend as the core of the upper high nudges a little closer.

A stationary area of low pressure along the north central Gulf coast may bring rain to southeast Texas, but it’s unlikely we’ll see any rain in Texoma through the weekend. Fire danger is rapidly increasing so please be careful when burning or welding outdoors.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.