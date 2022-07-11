Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Man arrested in weekend Pontotoc Co. murder

LARRY SANDERS
LARRY SANDERS(OSBI)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man has been arrested accused of killing another man in a confrontation while the two were noodling on the South Canadian River in Pontotoc County on Saturday.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Larry Sanders, 53, reported to authorities he had killed Jimmy Knighten by strangling and striking him.

Sanders was initially arrested on an outstanding warrant until Knighten’s body was found during a search by Pontotoc and Seminole county deputies and OSBI agents Sunday.

Sanders faces a charge of first degree murder and is being held in the Pontotoc County Jail.

Watch News 12 tonight for more on this story.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman left on foot from the hospital and walked into traffic, on northbound Highway 75,...
Woman killed after hit by vehicle on U.S. Highway 75
ODWC partnering with two colleges to do studies on the American Alligator in the Sooner State
Alligator study being conducted in SE Oklahoma
A grand home on Lake Texoma is the backdrop of a new horror and thriller film created by one of...
A little bit of Hollywood: Lake Texoma home set of new thriller movie
Locust VFD says the home is a total loss.
Family loses everything in house fire outside Denison
And all of the ingredients in the jerky come straight from Green Spray.
Green Spray employee starts his own business at 15-years-old

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
The woman left on foot from the hospital and walked into traffic, on northbound Highway 75,...
Woman killed after hit by vehicle on U.S. Highway 75
a Texoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Atoka county.
Man flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash