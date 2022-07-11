Man arrested in weekend Pontotoc Co. murder

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man has been arrested accused of killing another man in a confrontation while the two were noodling on the South Canadian River in Pontotoc County on Saturday.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Larry Sanders, 53, reported to authorities he had killed Jimmy Knighten by strangling and striking him.

Sanders was initially arrested on an outstanding warrant until Knighten’s body was found during a search by Pontotoc and Seminole county deputies and OSBI agents Sunday.

Sanders faces a charge of first degree murder and is being held in the Pontotoc County Jail.

