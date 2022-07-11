Texoma Local
Man flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Atoka County.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday evening on Oklahoma State Highway 3 near Farris.

According to troopers, a pickup was driving west on Highway 3 when it hit a man in a domestic dispute and standing in the roadway.

The man, 40-year-old Travis Leflore was flown to Medical City in Plano and admitted in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup, 32-year-old Daniel Milam, from Ponder, Texas, and his three other passengers were not injured.

