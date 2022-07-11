Texoma Local
Officials heeding caution against uninvited red donation boxes popping up across Grayson County

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Red donation boxes popping up across Grayson County caught the eyes of local officials after receiving a complaint about the bins suddenly showing up uninvited.

“This particular group is not associated or affiliated with any of our non-profit organizations in Grayson County,” said Captain Marty Hall with The Grayson County Sheriff’s office. “They are for-profit.”

One person close to Dollar General said a box showed up on a Sherman property eight months ago.

They said they’ve been trying to get it removed pretty much ever since.

“If you have property that has been left on your property that you don’t want there, you own the property, it’s considered abandoned property,” said Hall.

The bins are stamped with either the name JAY Recycle or Y Recycle.

KXII tried to contact them via an email and phone number on the box but never heard back.

However, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says they got through.

“They advised us that they operate out of the Dallas Fort Worth area, and that’s where their donations and their things went,” said Hall.

Bottom line, they said, this is a PSA to make sure you know how and where you’re donating.

“Some people have personal preferences,” said Hall. “They want to donate to specific local businesses, specific local charities. What I would recommend people do is research where they are donating to.”

The sheriff’s office said if you have one of these boxes on your property and don’t want it, they recommend calling the number on the box at 817-714-7720 or at y.recycle20217@gmail.com to get it removed or contact an attorney.

