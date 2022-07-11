Texoma Local
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service raised the price of mailing a first-class letter effective Sunday.

A “Forever Stamp” will cost 60 cents when the post office opens Monday.

In addition to the two-cent price increase on first-class stamps, other postal services will also cost more.

Postcard stamps, certified mail and money order fees will be among the services subjected to rate hikes.

The U.S. Postal Service said the hikes amount to about a 6.5% increase across the board.

They point out the added expense is still less than the rate of inflation, which is nearly 8%.

