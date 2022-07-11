Texoma Local
Woman killed after hit by vehicle on U.S. Highway 75

The woman left on foot from the hospital and walked into traffic, on northbound Highway 75,...
The woman left on foot from the hospital and walked into traffic, on northbound Highway 75, where she was hit. She was pronounced dead on the scene.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Around midnight Sunday, a 70-year-old woman walking on U.S. Highway 75 was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Denison police said the woman had dementia, and her husband, a patient at Texoma Medical Center.

The woman left on foot from the hospital and walked into traffic, on northbound Highway 75, where she was hit. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said the driver pulled over and was cooperative. Police are investigating but said the driver had no intent to harm and there was no alcohol found in the driver’s system.

