Calera man found critically injured at Lake Texoma
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man was found critically injured at Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon.
According to Oklahoma troopers, Robert Kitchens, 57, was found unconscious in about 3 feet of water at Sunset Cove west of Cartwright around 2:30 p.m.
Troopers said Kitchens was removed from the water and witnesses began administering CPR.
He was taken to a local hospital with what troopers described as a severe neck injury and admitted in guarded condition.
Troopers told News 12 Monday Kitchens remained critical and what happened remains under investigation.
Troopers said Kitchens was not wearing a life jacket.
