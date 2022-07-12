Calera man found critically injured at Lake Texoma

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man was found critically injured at Lake Texoma Saturday afternoon.

According to Oklahoma troopers, Robert Kitchens, 57, was found unconscious in about 3 feet of water at Sunset Cove west of Cartwright around 2:30 p.m.

Troopers said Kitchens was removed from the water and witnesses began administering CPR.

He was taken to a local hospital with what troopers described as a severe neck injury and admitted in guarded condition.

Troopers told News 12 Monday Kitchens remained critical and what happened remains under investigation.

Troopers said Kitchens was not wearing a life jacket.

