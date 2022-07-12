Texoma Local
Driver dies by horse collision

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CROWDER, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man was found dead on US Highway 69 Monday morning.

Kevin Bush, 54, was driving southbound when his Ford Escape vehicle struck a horse in the roadway, departed to the right and came to rest in a field.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Bush had equipped his vehicle’s safety features, and showed little to no signs of unusual attributes prior to the accident.

Bush was later transported to Hunn Black, & Merritt Funeral Home in Eufaula, Oklahoma.

