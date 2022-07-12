Killed In Action bracelet lost on Lake Texoma over July 4 weekend, returned to owner

LAKE TEXOMA, Okla. (KXII) - If you’ve been to Lake Texoma and lost something, there is a good chance you’ll never see it again, but with the power of social media, a local veteran was reunited with his bracelet, that means more to him than just a flashy object around his wrist.

The bracelet owned by Veteran Micheal Shane Burch, isn’t just a piece of jewelry bought to have on his wrist, it is a bracelet that honors a friend, and an Army brother, Sgt. James Harvey II, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in 2011 in Afghanistan.

Burch was at Lake Texoma over the Fourth of July weekend, when he got home and noticed the bracelet that means so much to him, was no longer on his wrist.

“I was pretty stressed about it, I almost had an anxiety attack at the house. I was freaking out real bad.” Burch

Burch had his bracelet for nearly 10 years and says he can count on one hand how many times he has taken it off.

“You look at it everyday and it reminds you of that person, the type of person that they were and it kinda inspires you to be that type of person so to me it’s just a way of helping remembering and honoring,” Burch said.

A day after Burch lost his bracelet, two sisters were out at Lake Texoma with their sons, found the bracelet and posted it online.

“Next thing you know military pages started sharing it, guys that were in his platoon started sharing it and then I got a hold of them and they were like hey it’s Burch’s bracelet,” Burch said.

“That’s, that’s weird it was a multi-plot of things, somebody reached out to my daughter who reached out to me, somebody reached out to a captain, or a retired captain, who reached out to me, somebody reached out to an American Legion rider who reached out to me,” Late Sgt. James Harvey Dad Jim Harvey said.

Sgt. Harvey’s family, who lives on the East coast, was contacted about the bracelet.

“Basically showed the power of social media when it’s put to good and you know with everything going on in the world, you kinda lose faith in humanity and every now and then, something like this surfaces and restores your faith,” Harvey said.

Harvey questioned Burch to make sure he was the rightful owner.

“I didn’t want it going to the wrong person,” Harvey said. “There’s strangers out there, weirdos, so we gave him a few questions and he was able to answer them.”

Another unit brother who lives in Ada, OK was surprised to see the bracelet pop up on his social media.

“The crazy part was I didn’t even see the post at first, someone had found a medic of ours who lives in Louisville, Kentucky and he had shared it on his profile and I was like ‘hey how do you even know about Party Island down here’ and then I had saw what the post was about and I was like how did that possibly end up down here so I was super surprised that that was so close to my house,” Unit Brother Chris McMahan said.

The bracelet was returned to Burch on Wednesday.

“My anxiety, as soon as she handed it to me I immediately put it back on, like I said I don’t ever take this thing off so just the fact of having it back on helped calmed me down a little bit, my anxiety lowered a little bit knowing I was getting it back,” Burch said.

Burch says because of this, he was able to talk, remember, and honor Sgt. Harvey, and others that gave their all protecting our country.

All three men that spoke to News 12 said Sgt. Harvey was the type of man that would do everything to take care of others, before taking care of himself.

Sgt. James Harvey was killed in action on June 20, 2011.

