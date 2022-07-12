Motorcyclist flown into hospital after crash in Atoka Co.

CANEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas native was flown to a local hospital after crashing his motorcycle on US Highway 69 Sunday night.

Oklahoma troopers said Dallas Newman, 34, of Valleyview, was driving southbound around 5:20 a.m. near Caney when his MBW motorcycle departed from the road for an unknown reason, struck the ground, and came to rest.

He was later transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in McKinney, where he was admitted in stable condition with head internal trunk injuries.

Troopers said Newman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The condition of the driver and cause of collision remains under investigation.

