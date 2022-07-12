Only the Lucky Ones...

A weak cold front passing through Texoma will allow for “slightly” cooler temperatures on Wednesday along with a VERY small chance, 10%, for an afternoon shower. Northerly winds will introduce fairly dry air into our world, so Heat Advisories will not be extended into Wednesday since the Heat Index will remain below the crucial threshold of 105 degrees.

Beyond that, 100-plus heat returns through the weekend as a massive upper high builds across the western and central U.S. There’s a long-shot chance of another weak front passing over the weekend, if this happens high temperatures may ease a degree or two early next week, but since this is far from certain I’ll keep daytime highs in the 100 to 102 range just about every day.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.