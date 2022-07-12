Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Some Texoma counties at medium, high community levels according to CDC

By Emily Tabar
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some Texoma counties are seeing a sharp increase of Covid cases.

While the CDC said risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 has decreased significantly for most people who are healthy, have had Covid-19 and are vaccinated, there is still risk in some places more than others. And even right here in some Texoma counties.

On the CDC website you can find a Covid-19 community levels map by county. Each U.S. county is labeled as a low, medium or high risk for contracting Covid-19 based on the latest stats.

The CDC said these threat levels are determined by three things: the number of new cases, new Covid-19 hospital admissions and the capacity of hospital staff to care for Covid-19 patients. If you take a look at the map you can see Texoma counties south of the Red River were all in the green, meaning there’s been less than a 10-percent of an increase in Covid-19 cases in the past week.

But in several Oklahoma counties the level is higher. Love, Carter and Bryan counties to name a few are highlighted in yellow for medium level. The level in Pontotoc County is high. What does this mean for residents and visitors?

”If you’re sick stay home. If you have been exposed to somebody that’s Covid positive and you’ve not been vaccinated, we still do recommend quarantine. We’re probably gonna have Covid around for quite a while, we’re probably gonna see new variants, and so we just need to continue to follow those infection control practices,” said Melissa Locke, District 9 Nurse Manager for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In this CDC interactive map you can see the most recent up to date stats by county and the current risk level.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman left on foot from the hospital and walked into traffic, on northbound Highway 75,...
Woman killed after hit by vehicle on U.S. Highway 75
ODWC partnering with two colleges to do studies on the American Alligator in the Sooner State
Alligator study being conducted in SE Oklahoma
A grand home on Lake Texoma is the backdrop of a new horror and thriller film created by one of...
A little bit of Hollywood: Lake Texoma home set of new thriller movie
Locust VFD says the home is a total loss.
Family loses everything in house fire outside Denison
And all of the ingredients in the jerky come straight from Green Spray.
Green Spray employee starts his own business at 15-years-old

Latest News

Red donation boxes popping up across Grayson County caught the eyes of local officials after...
Officials heeding caution against uninvited red donation boxes popping up across Grayson County
City leaders in Sherman hope old bones will bring new life to tourism.
Sherman turning Post Oak Creek into fossil park
LARRY SANDERS
Man arrested in weekend Pontotoc Co. murder
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals