Some Texoma counties at medium, high community levels according to CDC

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some Texoma counties are seeing a sharp increase of Covid cases.

While the CDC said risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 has decreased significantly for most people who are healthy, have had Covid-19 and are vaccinated, there is still risk in some places more than others. And even right here in some Texoma counties.

On the CDC website you can find a Covid-19 community levels map by county. Each U.S. county is labeled as a low, medium or high risk for contracting Covid-19 based on the latest stats.

The CDC said these threat levels are determined by three things: the number of new cases, new Covid-19 hospital admissions and the capacity of hospital staff to care for Covid-19 patients. If you take a look at the map you can see Texoma counties south of the Red River were all in the green, meaning there’s been less than a 10-percent of an increase in Covid-19 cases in the past week.

But in several Oklahoma counties the level is higher. Love, Carter and Bryan counties to name a few are highlighted in yellow for medium level. The level in Pontotoc County is high. What does this mean for residents and visitors?

”If you’re sick stay home. If you have been exposed to somebody that’s Covid positive and you’ve not been vaccinated, we still do recommend quarantine. We’re probably gonna have Covid around for quite a while, we’re probably gonna see new variants, and so we just need to continue to follow those infection control practices,” said Melissa Locke, District 9 Nurse Manager for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In this CDC interactive map you can see the most recent up to date stats by county and the current risk level.

