Sonic employee accused of holding secret recordings in Garvin Co.

PAUL VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A local Sonic employee has been accused of installing a camera in the restaurant bathroom, and discretely recording people over a seven month period back in 2020.

Paul Valley police said that Andrew Glenn Yoss, 20, recorded dozens of videos in the unisex bathroom between May and December of 2020. Police said he left his phone in a jacket pocket that had a hole in it, and pointed it at the toilet. The phone was found by an employee, who gave the device to the police.

Yoss was given 12 felonies, including child porn and using a camera in a clandestine manner.

He was admitted in the Garvin County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.