Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Sonic employee accused of holding secret recordings in Garvin Co.

An Oklahoma Sonic employee faced several charges after being accused of conducting bathroom...
An Oklahoma Sonic employee faced several charges after being accused of conducting bathroom recordings without consent.(WGEM)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAUL VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A local Sonic employee has been accused of installing a camera in the restaurant bathroom, and discretely recording people over a seven month period back in 2020.

Paul Valley police said that Andrew Glenn Yoss, 20, recorded dozens of videos in the unisex bathroom between May and December of 2020. Police said he left his phone in a jacket pocket that had a hole in it, and pointed it at the toilet. The phone was found by an employee, who gave the device to the police.

Yoss was given 12 felonies, including child porn and using a camera in a clandestine manner.

He was admitted in the Garvin County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 75 in Denison
Police identify pedestrian killed on US-75 in Denison
LARRY SANDERS
Murder suspect claims victim summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to kill him
Sunset Cove on Lake Texoma
Calera man found critically injured at Lake Texoma
a Texoma man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Atoka county.
Man flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
Red donation boxes popping up across Grayson County caught the eyes of local officials after...
Officials heeding caution against uninvited red donation boxes popping up across Grayson County

Latest News

Local veteran lost his Army unit brother's KIA bracelet at Lake Texoma over Fourth of July...
Killed In Action bracelet lost on Lake Texoma over July 4 weekend, returned to owner
Motorcyclist flown into hospital after crash in Atoka Co.
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
An Oklahoma man was found dead on US Highway 69 Monday morning.
Driver killed in collision with horse in Pittsburg Co.