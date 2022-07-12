Texoma Local
“We’re full”: Sherman police assessing homeless population as shelter sees increased need

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department launched an analysis of the homeless community to understand just how big the population is and what programs the community needs.

“We want to know exactly what’s going on within the city limits of Sherman,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen, with the Sherman Police Department.

Sherman Police said they want to count how many homeless people are permanently living in the city, including how many are sheltered vs. unsheltered.

“We have had this issue going on for several years now,” said Mullen. “With the population growth we see coming, you know, it could just expand that or make the problem worse.”

They said the analysis will help them plan new services and programs for the homeless community.

Right now, there are two local places for the homeless to go offering a place to stay, including the Salvation Army and the Texoma Family Shelter.

As the only shelter in Grayson County that takes women, the Texoma Family Shelter said beds are getting harder to come by.

“We’re full,” said the Executive Director of the Texoma Family Shelter, Angela Sharp. “We’ve had so many families this week and individuals calling to come in.”

Out of 42 beds, they said 28 are taken.

They also said they only have four rooms left for families.

“That is stacked and packed,” said Sharp.

They said the rising costs of just about everything is the driving force behind the growing need.

“With the rising costs of fuel, groceries, everything else, people are having to make decisions about whether they’re going to buy gas for their cars or groceries for their table or pay their rent,” said Sharp.

As the Texoma Family Shelter fills up, they said its shelves are emptying out.

They said they need donations of the following items:

  • Paper towels
  • Paper plates, cups, plasticware
  • Laundry detergent (HE)
  • Fabuloso All-Purpose Cleaner
  • Windex
  • Shower Cleaner (Scrubbing Bubbles, etc.)
  • Meat
  • Fresh fruit and vegetables

