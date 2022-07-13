Texoma Local
Burn ban not issued in Grayson Co.

Unlike other selected Texoma counties, Grayson County has not issued a burn ban.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County has yet to issue a burn ban.

The Office of Emergency Management said it examines a drought index called KBDI.

Approximately eight years ago, county commissioners said they decided it will issue a burn ban when the index reaches 650, a number that represents potential for a fire.

Grayson currently has an index of 617.

Commissioners said they expect a burn ban to be on the courts agenda next Tuesday.

The county judge has authority to issue an emergency order before then if the court approves it.

