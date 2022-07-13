Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

ERCOT issues 2nd conservation appeal this week; Texans asked to reduce electricity use from 2-9 p.m. Wednesday

File
File
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - “Extreme hot weather” continues to drive a record demand for electricity across Texas, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is issuing its second conservation appeal this week.

Texans and businesses are being asked to reduce electricity use on Wednesday, July 13 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

ERCOT said Texans are being asked to voluntarily conserve electricity during this time and there are currently no system-wide outages expected.

“Today’s conditions are expected to be similar to those experienced on Monday, July 11, 2022. On that day, Texans and businesses responded by voluntarily conserving electricity and helping ERCOT successfully meet record power demand by reducing their energy use by 500 MWs,” ERCOT said.

ERCOT said there are several factors behind its decision to ask consumers for help conserving electricity:

  • Record high electric demand. The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heatwave.
  • Low wind. Wind generation is currently generating less than what is historically generated in this time period.
  • Forced thermal outages. The number of forced outages in thermal generation exceeds ERCOT forecasts.
  • Solar. Developing cloud cover in West Texas has reduced the amount of solar generation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Cove on Lake Texoma
Calera man found critically injured at Lake Texoma
LARRY SANDERS
Murder suspect claims victim summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to kill him
Ahead of August 18 when students return to Cardinal classrooms, Principal Kensie Woods said she...
New high school principal goes door-to-door to meet senior class
While the CDC said risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 has decreased significantly...
Some Texoma counties at medium, high community levels according to CDC
US 75 in Denison
Police identify pedestrian killed on US-75 in Denison

Latest News

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son, then herself, deputies say
Magic McCarty has been taken into custody for shooting his father and fleeing Monday morning.
Man jailed accused of shooting father in Paris
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
An unidentified pedestrian was killed by at least two vehicles.
Pedestrian fatally struck on I-35 in Carter Co.