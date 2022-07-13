Texoma Local
Man killed in fatal crash in Lamar Co.

A man was killed due to a fatal car crash in Paris Tuesday morning.
A man was killed due to a fatal car crash in Paris Tuesday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was killed in a fatal car crash in Paris Tuesday morning.

Paris Police, Fire, and EMS said a male, 27, drove westbound on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Street when his Chevrolet pick-up went off the road around 5:30 a.m. The driver crashed into multiple trees and a home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

