Man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Carter Co.

An unidentified pedestrian was killed by at least two vehicles.
An unidentified pedestrian was killed by at least two vehicles.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man was killed when he got hit by at least two vehicles on Interstate 35 Monday morning.

Oklahoma troopers said the victim was outside a Honda Accord stopped on the side of the road when he was struck by two passing vehicles driving southbound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Michael D. Perkins, 45, of Ringling, initially stopped when his Ford pickup hit the pedestrian. Perkins was left uninjured.

The other passing vehicle remained unidentified after fleeing the scene without stopping.

Troopers have not yet identified the man who was killed.

