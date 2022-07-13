New high school principal goes door-to-door to meet senior class

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Imagine it’s the middle of summer and your new principal knocks on your front door. That’s what some local high school seniors have experienced recently.

This year Pottsboro High School will welcome a new face, but some students have already gotten to meet her, right at their front door.

“Gunter is known to be a little bit of a rival for Pottsboro,” said new Principal Kensie Woods.

Woods, former Gunter high school principal, said she was ready for a new opportunity, in a new school community.

“I’ll be a mom only in Gunter and then I’ll be a principal 100 percent in Pottsboro,” said Woods.

Ahead of August 18 when students return to Cardinal classrooms, Woods said she went for a proactive approach.

“Just so that first impression they have with the principal isn’t necessarily in the office with a call. But it’s right at their door. And it sets a positive tone for the year,” said Woods.

So she went door to door to meet her first Pottsboro senior class.

“What better way to do it than just to meet everybody where they are,” said Woods.

“My first initial thoughts, I was like, oh man I don’t have my principal I’ve had ever since my freshman year, but honestly I think that she’s gonna be a super good lady and a super good principal for Pottsboro so I’m super excited for this year,” said Pottsboro senior Halen Flanagan.

“Seniors aren’t morning people and by morning I mean before noon. And so I had some students that came to the door wrapped in their blankets like Charlie Brown’s Linus. But they were super kind, super sweet and welcoming,” said Woods.

“You know we’re seniors, it’s our last year and she’s taking her time to come out and see us and just introduce herself. I met her and she’s super nice. So I thought that was really great,” said Flanagan.

