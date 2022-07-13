Texoma Local
Oklahoma senators introduce child support for pregnant women

Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant
Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant(CBC News: The National)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Oklahoma (KXII) - Two Oklahoma senators pushed for child support payments for pregnant women.

James Lankford and Jim Inhofe recently joined nine other senators introducing the Unborn Child Support Act.

Lankford said the bill was created to provide support for the entirety of a child’s life, not just after they are born.

The act offers women the option to receive child support payments from the moment of conception. It allows a court, in consultation with moms, to award child support payments retroactive from the conception date as determined by a doctor.

In addition, the bill is intended to provide flexibility for moms who do not seek involvement of the father by not requiring moms to receive child support.

Judges are required to consult with moms on payment plans and gives discretion as to whether child support payments will be awarded retroactively.

The bill mandates that all paternity tests be at the discretion of the mother and not be conducted if the test would put the child at risk.

The Unborn Child Support Act is supported by the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, March for Life, Family Research Council, and Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee.

