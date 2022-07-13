Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Parents charged after 2-year-old found dead in home, sheriff says

Jail records confirm the mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse...
Jail records confirm the mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged with child abuse/neglect: reckless disregard for life. Gunn is also facing a drug possession charge.(Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a Virginia home Thursday, according to officials.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the child’s parents were both arrested and charged with child neglect due to the conditions of the home. Deputies did not elaborate on those conditions.

Jail records confirm the mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged with child abuse/neglect: reckless disregard for life. Gunn is also facing a drug possession charge.

Raines and Gunn are both being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death for the toddler.

Deputies did not provide further details but said they are continuing to investigate the case and will provide further information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Cove on Lake Texoma
Calera man found critically injured at Lake Texoma
LARRY SANDERS
Murder suspect claims victim summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to kill him
Ahead of August 18 when students return to Cardinal classrooms, Principal Kensie Woods said she...
New high school principal goes door-to-door to meet senior class
While the CDC said risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 has decreased significantly...
Some Texoma counties at medium, high community levels according to CDC
Red donation boxes popping up across Grayson County caught the eyes of local officials after...
Officials heeding caution against uninvited red donation boxes popping up across Grayson County

Latest News

The FBI is trying to identify a person the agency is calling "Jane Doe 46."
FBI seeks public’s help in identifying ‘Jane Doe 46’ as part of child exploitation investigation
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
FILE PHOTO - The Washburn Fire grew to 5.8 square miles, decreasing containment Wednesday from...
Yosemite wildfire moving east into Sierra National Forest
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations