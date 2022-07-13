Rocking the hunt: how a family activity turned downtown Whitewright into the hotspot for kid rock hunters

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One family’s summer activity to beat summer boredom became a town favorite for local kids, and it totally rocks.

Cheri Gudgel started hiding painted rocks across town in June.

“I probably started it selfishly because it was for my grandbabies, but it ended up being popular,” said Gudgel.

But other neighborhood kids quickly caught on.

“Whenever I get to find one, I feel really happy,” said Allyson Lopez, a rock hunter.

Gudgel started a Facebook group called Whitewright Rocks.

Now almost 250 members are sharing their treasures.

“They can just get involved by coming downtown,” said Gudgel. “You don’t have to join Facebook to enjoy finding rocks. They’re everywhere.”

Some of the rocks come with a little something extra.

“It makes me really excited, especially if they are prize rocks,” said Zarah Fruen, a rock hunter.

On Wednesday, prizes included items like a special collection of rocks and a 3D-printed dinosaur.

“The fact that more parents are painting rocks, they’re putting them out, it kind of inspires me to paint rocks and hide them too,” said Lopez.

But every stone unturned brings more meaning to its finder than what might meet their eyes.

“It was a way to spread kindness and love to the community, so I love that,” said Gudgel.

If you take a rock, they ask you to leave one to help make sure every kid gets to experience finding one.

