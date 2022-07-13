Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Senate approves Michael Barr to Federal Reserve post

FILE - White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, second right, and Assistant Treasury...
FILE - White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, second right, and Assistant Treasury Secretary for Financial Institutions Michael S. Barr, second left, talk before the start of the first meeting of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Capability, Nov. 30, 2010, at the Treasury Department in Washington. The Senate easily approved Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator in a bipartisan vote Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Barr, a former top Treasury official under President Barack Obama, is the last of President Joe Biden’s three nominees to the Fed’s board of governors to win Senate confirmation.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate easily approved Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator in a bipartisan vote Wednesday.

Barr, a former top Treasury official under President Barack Obama, is the last of President Joe Biden’s three nominees to the Fed’s board of governors to win Senate confirmation. All seven seats on the Fed’s board are now filled, for the first time in roughly a decade, as the central bank tackles the worst inflation in 40 years.

The Senate voted 66-28 to approve Barr to serve as vice chair for supervision, the government’s primary financial regulator.

As a Treasury official, Barr helped design the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulations after the devastating 2008 financial crisis. He most recently was the dean of the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

During a Senate hearing, Barr pledged to support the Fed’s efforts to reduce inflation and said he would promote “clear rules” to govern financial innovation.

He also said during the hearing that Congress and financial agencies should regulate stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency often pegged to the dollar, to protect consumers from sharp drops in their value, which can occur if stablecoins don’t have sufficient assets to back up their dollar pegs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Cove on Lake Texoma
Calera man found critically injured at Lake Texoma
LARRY SANDERS
Murder suspect claims victim summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to kill him
Ahead of August 18 when students return to Cardinal classrooms, Principal Kensie Woods said she...
New high school principal goes door-to-door to meet senior class
While the CDC said risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 has decreased significantly...
Some Texoma counties at medium, high community levels according to CDC
Red donation boxes popping up across Grayson County caught the eyes of local officials after...
Officials heeding caution against uninvited red donation boxes popping up across Grayson County

Latest News

FILE - Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease
One family's summer activity to beat summer boredom ended up becoming a town favorite for local...
Rocking the hunt: how a family activity turned downtown Whitewright into the hotspot for kid rock hunters
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Georgia
WalletHub ranked the best and worst U.S. cities for renters in 2022.
Best cities for renters? Study ranks Detroit last followed by Cleveland and New Orleans