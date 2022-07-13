Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Man jailed accused of shooting father in Paris

Magic McCarty has been taken into custody for shooting his father and fleeing Monday morning.
Magic McCarty has been taken into custody for shooting his father and fleeing Monday morning.(Chanel Young)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man has been taken into custody for allegedly shooting his father in Paris Monday morning.

Paris police said Magic Kyjuan McCarty, 18, of Dallas, shot his father in the leg.

Paris police responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of SW 1st Street around 11:45 a.m.

Officers located an injured male, 42, on a front porch. Witnesses reported that the male had been arguing with his son before the son shot him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

McCarty was caught fleeing in Commerce, Texas, and detained until Paris Officers could arrive. He was found to be in possession of a handgun and was arrested.

McCarty was later charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon. He was then transported back to Paris and booked into the city jail.

He is to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Cove on Lake Texoma
Calera man found critically injured at Lake Texoma
LARRY SANDERS
Murder suspect claims victim summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to kill him
Ahead of August 18 when students return to Cardinal classrooms, Principal Kensie Woods said she...
New high school principal goes door-to-door to meet senior class
While the CDC said risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 has decreased significantly...
Some Texoma counties at medium, high community levels according to CDC
US 75 in Denison
Police identify pedestrian killed on US-75 in Denison

Latest News

An unidentified pedestrian was killed by at least two vehicles.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Carter Co.
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
The VA Hospital in Bonham is no longer moving their services to the DFW area
Bonham VA Hospital no longer moving services to DFW area
The VA Hospital in Bonham is no longer moving their services to the DFW area
VA TO STAY