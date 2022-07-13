Man jailed accused of shooting father in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man has been taken into custody for allegedly shooting his father in Paris Monday morning.

Paris police said Magic Kyjuan McCarty, 18, of Dallas, shot his father in the leg.

Paris police responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of SW 1st Street around 11:45 a.m.

Officers located an injured male, 42, on a front porch. Witnesses reported that the male had been arguing with his son before the son shot him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

McCarty was caught fleeing in Commerce, Texas, and detained until Paris Officers could arrive. He was found to be in possession of a handgun and was arrested.

McCarty was later charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon. He was then transported back to Paris and booked into the city jail.

He is to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

