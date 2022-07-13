Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Dog Bites

TMC Medical Minutes-Dog Bites
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Cove on Lake Texoma
Calera man found critically injured at Lake Texoma
LARRY SANDERS
Murder suspect claims victim summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to kill him
While the CDC said risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 has decreased significantly...
Some Texoma counties at medium, high community levels according to CDC
US 75 in Denison
Police identify pedestrian killed on US-75 in Denison
Local veteran lost his Army unit brother's KIA bracelet at Lake Texoma over Fourth of July...
Killed In Action bracelet lost on Lake Texoma over July 4 weekend, returned to owner

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Dog Bites
TMC Medical Minutes-Boating/Water Craft Safety
TMC Medical Minutes-Gall Bladder Surgery
TMC Medical Minutes-Gall Bladder Surgery