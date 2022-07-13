Texoma Local
The VA Hospital in Bonham is no longer moving their services to the DFW area

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - After various meetings, The U.S Veterans Affairs Committee announced it will block the commission plan they created that would have moved Bonham’s Veteran’s Hospital to the DFW area.

According to Bonham’s mayor, it took a lot of work to get to that decision.

Mayor H.L Compton said, “We refused to accept it, the county judge, myself, and the other leaders in the county wrote letters to express how we felt about it...it took fruition, and someone said hey, we’re doing away with it.”

Army Veteran Dennis Vincent II explained just how important the decision is for him and other veterans.

He said, “We have family members that use that hospital and if I needed to use it, I would like to be able to. I think that it’s great that it’s staying because it provides jobs for our community and it provides help for our veterans that need it.”

While the VA hospital staying in Bonham means convenient help for locals, it’s helpful for veterans in neighboring cities as well.

Mayor H.L Compton said, “It’s not only North Texas, we service Southern Oklahoma. There’s vets from all over that come out here, rather than to deal with the bureaucracy of Dallas. Now nothing against Dallas, but it’s a lot more convenient up here for them, and we have world class service here for them.”

Veteran Dennis Vincent II said that he personally knows people who have been through veteran programs, and believe they are life changing and lifesaving.

