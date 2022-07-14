Texoma Local
Alleged cockfighting operation in Atoka County

In a YouTube video, Hindi accuses the Sheriff or his deputies of tipping off the cockfighters.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states.

In Oklahoma, it is a felony to instigate or encourage cockfighting and if convicted you could face up to ten years in jail.

An alleged cockfighting operation is under investigation in Atoka County, after a non-profit by the name of SHowing Animals Respect and Kindness, also known as SHARK; brought this reported crime to the Atoka Sheriff’s Office.

Steve Hindi, President of Shark says, “absolutely a social disease, cockfighting, and all the criminal activity that’s attached to it.”

After receiving an anonymous tip, Hindi flew from Illinois to Oklahoma to take a further look at an alleged cockfighting ring located off Hwy 43, near Stringtown.

“Once we saw the trailers, we were pretty sure it was cockfighting property, what they do is they have trailers on the property, a lot of them, these act as cock houses,” says Hindi.

On June 26, Hindi reported this information to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a YouTube video, Hindi accuses the Sheriff or his deputies of tipping off the cockfighters.

Hindi adds, “the Atoka County Sheriff’s department has chosen to partner with the criminals and are working to stop the people who are trying to see the law is enforced.”

Atoka County Sheriff Tony Head denies this allegation.

“Them accusing us to make phone calls or to be playing the buddy system, to not be able to arrest these folks is totally false,” says Sheriff Head.

After Hindi alerted authorities, Atoka County Deputy Kevin Anderson went to the property.

In his incident report he says, “... I began to search the property for signs that one might associate with a cock fight. During my observation there were no loose feathers or deceased chickens visible…”

Sheriff Head adds, “I don’t know whether it be a coincidence or what the deal is, but nothing has been found.”

To the accusation of being buddies with the suspected cockfighters, Sheriff Head says, “they claim I’m Facebook friend with both parties involved, which i am. This is a small county. I was friends with these individuals way before I even become law enforcement. it doesn’t mean I am going to discredit myself.”

After identifying that the owner of the property located off Hwy 43 was tribal, Deputy Anderson follows in his report, “... I passed all of the information I had gathered over to the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police for them to continue with the prosecution process.”

News 12 reached out to tribal police, along with the claimed cockfighters and have not heard a response.

