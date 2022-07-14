Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Firefighter rescues puppy with soup can stuck on its head

Firefighter Shane Ledford came across a puppy that had a soup can stuck on its head while working at his other job for a trash pick-up company. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A Kentucky firefighter was in the right place at the right time to give a puppy a helping hand Monday.

According to a post on the Richland Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighter Shane Ledford came across a puppy that had a soup can stuck on its head while working at his other job for a trash pick-up company.

The fire department says coincidentally, Ledford had just taken part in a first aid training class for pets days before.

Without the use of any special tools, and while an angry momma dog looked on, Ledford was able to “extricate the puppy” from the situation.

Since they see so much pain and destruction, the fire department says it was nice for them to be able to share a post that had a happy ending.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son, then herself, deputies say
Ahead of August 18 when students return to Cardinal classrooms, Principal Kensie Woods said she...
New high school principal goes door-to-door to meet senior class
In a YouTube video, Hindi accuses the Sheriff or his deputies of tipping off the cockfighters.
Alleged cockfighting operation in Atoka County
Magic McCarty has been taken into custody for shooting his father and fleeing Monday morning.
Man jailed accused of shooting father in Paris
A man was killed due to a fatal car crash in Paris Tuesday morning.
Man killed in fatal crash in Lamar Co.

Latest News

Financial advice for natural disasters
Avoid financial trouble when natural disasters strike
Financial advice for natural disasters
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100
Savannah man catches alligator
WATCH: Man catches alligator with his bare hands
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses