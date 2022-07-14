Inflation breaks forty-year record high, Texoma library tries to ease pressure with free food

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The consumer price index rose 9.1 percent over the last 12 months.

But even more shocking, inflation rates for energy are up 42 percent, meats up 14 to 20 percent, eggs more than 30 percent, and chicken over 15 percent.

“We haven’t seen inflation like this in 40 years,” said Bill Dendy, a CPA Money Manager. “That’s a big bite out of our budget. With food and energy and the inflation rate being so high we’re starting to feel a big crunch.”

Budgets are getting tighter, and Texoma families are looking for relief.

“We have full tables every day,” said Tori Dodd, the Pottsboro Library manager.

The Pottsboro library partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to provide free lunch and snacks.

“Specifically, in rural areas where there’s not public transport,” said Dodd. “It can be very difficult to get food, especially for families who don’t have access to school lunches. We know several families personally who said this has really helped out. It’s such a good reliable way to get food every day and have fun too.”

Experts said they aren’t sure how long inflation will last.

“This inflation rate is driven a lot by the higher energy costs, and this continuation of these high inflation rates is made worse by the war in Ukraine,” said Dendy.

But while Texoma waits for the pressure to ease, there is one thing experts say you can do.

“Why we may not be able to control what happens to inflation out there, we certainly can control our response to it,” said Dendy.

Dendy said now is the time to check in with a financial advisor and re-evaluate your budgets and investments.

He said as people begin to buy less, that may bring some relief to inflation rates too.

The Pottsboro library has free lunch Monday through Thursday from 1 pm to 3 pm and snacks after that along with STEM workshops.

