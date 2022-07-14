Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Inflation breaks forty-year record high, Texoma library tries to ease pressure with free food

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The consumer price index rose 9.1 percent over the last 12 months.

But even more shocking, inflation rates for energy are up 42 percent, meats up 14 to 20 percent, eggs more than 30 percent, and chicken over 15 percent.

“We haven’t seen inflation like this in 40 years,” said Bill Dendy, a CPA Money Manager. “That’s a big bite out of our budget. With food and energy and the inflation rate being so high we’re starting to feel a big crunch.”

Budgets are getting tighter, and Texoma families are looking for relief.

“We have full tables every day,” said Tori Dodd, the Pottsboro Library manager.

The Pottsboro library partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to provide free lunch and snacks.

“Specifically, in rural areas where there’s not public transport,” said Dodd. “It can be very difficult to get food, especially for families who don’t have access to school lunches. We know several families personally who said this has really helped out. It’s such a good reliable way to get food every day and have fun too.”

Experts said they aren’t sure how long inflation will last.

“This inflation rate is driven a lot by the higher energy costs, and this continuation of these high inflation rates is made worse by the war in Ukraine,” said Dendy.

But while Texoma waits for the pressure to ease, there is one thing experts say you can do.

“Why we may not be able to control what happens to inflation out there, we certainly can control our response to it,” said Dendy.

Dendy said now is the time to check in with a financial advisor and re-evaluate your budgets and investments.

He said as people begin to buy less, that may bring some relief to inflation rates too.

The Pottsboro library has free lunch Monday through Thursday from 1 pm to 3 pm and snacks after that along with STEM workshops.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son, then herself, deputies say
Ahead of August 18 when students return to Cardinal classrooms, Principal Kensie Woods said she...
New high school principal goes door-to-door to meet senior class
In a YouTube video, Hindi accuses the Sheriff or his deputies of tipping off the cockfighters.
Alleged cockfighting operation in Atoka County
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Magic McCarty has been taken into custody for shooting his father and fleeing Monday morning.
Man jailed accused of shooting father in Paris

Latest News

After several years of clinical trials - researchers are launching a new way to screen for more...
New blood test can screen for 50 types of cancer
Throughout his life, John Massey was an advocate for students to receive higher education.
SOSU announces that tuition will stay flat for the ‘22-’23 academic school year
Texas man Francisco Aquino, 22, was arrested and accused as a “peeping Tom” at the Choctaw...
Man arrested accused ‘peeping Tom’ in Bryan Co.
A man and woman were taken to an area hospital after a motorcycle-animal collision Wednesday...
Man and woman face motorcycle-animal collision in Stephens Co.