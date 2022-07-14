Man arrested accused ‘peeping Tom’ in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was arrested for being accused as a “peeping Tom” at the Choctaw Casino restroom Monday.

Court documents said Francisco Gabriel Alfa Aquino, 22, of Sherman, held his phone over the bathroom stall and recorded the man next to him.

Aquino was also charged with public intoxication.

If convicted, he will face up to a year in prison and a $5000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.