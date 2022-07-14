Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Man arrested accused ‘peeping Tom’ in Bryan Co.

Texas man Francisco Aquino, 22, was arrested and accused as a “peeping Tom” at the Choctaw...
Texas man Francisco Aquino, 22, was arrested and accused as a “peeping Tom” at the Choctaw Casino restroom Monday.(Chanel Young)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was arrested for being accused as a “peeping Tom” at the Choctaw Casino restroom Monday.

Court documents said Francisco Gabriel Alfa Aquino, 22, of Sherman, held his phone over the bathroom stall and recorded the man next to him.

Aquino was also charged with public intoxication.

If convicted, he will face up to a year in prison and a $5000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son, then herself, deputies say
Ahead of August 18 when students return to Cardinal classrooms, Principal Kensie Woods said she...
New high school principal goes door-to-door to meet senior class
In a YouTube video, Hindi accuses the Sheriff or his deputies of tipping off the cockfighters.
Alleged cockfighting operation in Atoka County
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Magic McCarty has been taken into custody for shooting his father and fleeing Monday morning.
Man jailed accused of shooting father in Paris

Latest News

A man and woman were taken to an area hospital after a motorcycle-animal collision Wednesday...
Man and woman face motorcycle-animal collision in Stephens Co.
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son
Nathan Coffman, 47, of Ringling, was booked into the Carter County jail for animal cruelty.
Man jailed for animal cruelty in Carter Co.
Murray State College's Tishomingo campus is turning one of their most historic buildings into a...
Murray State College hiring, giving current employees raises