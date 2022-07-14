Texoma Local
Man jailed for animal cruelty in Carter Co.

Nathan Coffman, 47, of Ringling, was booked into the Carter County jail for animal cruelty.
Nathan Coffman, 47, of Ringling, was booked into the Carter County jail for animal cruelty.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man was charged with animal cruelty Monday.

Nathan Coffman, 47, of Ringling, was booked into the Carter County jail after his dogs were found at a property on Joiner City Road off US Highway 70.

The dogs were left without food, water, or shelter.

Temperatures in Ringling reached more than 100 degrees the day of abandonment.

Coffman was released after posting a $1000 bond.

