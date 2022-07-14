Man jailed for animal cruelty in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man was charged with animal cruelty Monday.

Nathan Coffman, 47, of Ringling, was booked into the Carter County jail after his dogs were found at a property on Joiner City Road off US Highway 70.

The dogs were left without food, water, or shelter.

Temperatures in Ringling reached more than 100 degrees the day of abandonment.

Coffman was released after posting a $1000 bond.

