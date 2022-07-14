Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Man and woman face motorcycle-animal collision in Stephens Co.

A man and woman were taken to an area hospital after a motorcycle-animal collision Wednesday...
A man and woman were taken to an area hospital after a motorcycle-animal collision Wednesday morning.(Chanel Young)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duncan, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing into a deer near Duncan early Wednesday morning.

Troopers said Samuel T. Kaulaity, 45, of Lawton, and passenger Melissa D. Northern, 32, of Duncan, were on a motorcycle driving westbound on Beech Avenue when they collided with a deer in the road and departed in a ditch around 1:32 a.m.

Kaulaity and Northern were one half mile east of South 74th Street, three-and-a-half miles west of Duncan, Oklahoma in Stephens County.

Kaulaity was taken to an Duncan Regional Hospital before being transferred to a trauma center in Oklahoma City.

He was admitted in fair condition with leg injuries.

His passenger was released from Duncan Regional Hospital.

Helmets were not in use at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son, then herself, deputies say
Ahead of August 18 when students return to Cardinal classrooms, Principal Kensie Woods said she...
New high school principal goes door-to-door to meet senior class
In a YouTube video, Hindi accuses the Sheriff or his deputies of tipping off the cockfighters.
Alleged cockfighting operation in Atoka County
Magic McCarty has been taken into custody for shooting his father and fleeing Monday morning.
Man jailed accused of shooting father in Paris
A man was killed due to a fatal car crash in Paris Tuesday morning.
Man killed in fatal crash in Lamar Co.

Latest News

Mother accused of fatally stabbing son
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son
Nathan Coffman, 47, of Ringling, was booked into the Carter County jail for animal cruelty.
Man jailed for animal cruelty in Carter Co.
Murray State College's Tishomingo campus is turning one of their most historic buildings into a...
Murray State College hiring, giving current employees raises
Murray State College's Tishomingo campus is turning one of their most historic buildings into a...
Kayla MSC