Man and woman face motorcycle-animal collision in Stephens Co.

Duncan, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing into a deer near Duncan early Wednesday morning.

Troopers said Samuel T. Kaulaity, 45, of Lawton, and passenger Melissa D. Northern, 32, of Duncan, were on a motorcycle driving westbound on Beech Avenue when they collided with a deer in the road and departed in a ditch around 1:32 a.m.

Kaulaity and Northern were one half mile east of South 74th Street, three-and-a-half miles west of Duncan, Oklahoma in Stephens County.

Kaulaity was taken to an Duncan Regional Hospital before being transferred to a trauma center in Oklahoma City.

He was admitted in fair condition with leg injuries.

His passenger was released from Duncan Regional Hospital.

Helmets were not in use at the time of the crash.

