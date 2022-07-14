Murray State College is hiring at its Tishomingo campus, and giving current employees a pay raise

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Murray State College’s Tishomingo campus is turning one of their most historic buildings into a hotel.

That means more job opportunities for the community, and an interesting learning experience for students.

Murray State College’s president, Dr. Tim Faltyn said, “we’re going to employ about 96 people every semester to work in the hotel, so it helps the community and it helps our students get real world experience.”

The wages for hospitality students start at 20 dollars an hour.

Students are looking forward to the campus changes.

Murray State College student, Brevon Ford said, “I’m really excited for the new things that are coming to this campus. it gives students a chance to learn how to do their major, and more people are hands on. it gives them that chance to be hands on while being here at a good price. tuition’s not going up, so it’s pretty good here.”

Things are pretty good indeed, for students, and for current employees.

Murray State College announced there will be an increase - but, not in tuition.

The school’s president said, “Every full time employee is going to get a $2,000 raise. Our part time employees are also going to get a raise. They’re the ones that made us great and we want to turn around and invest the money that we made in those people so we can continue to do great things.”

Murray State College says their permanent pay increase is a result of a positive enrollment and budget year. the campus also expects the hotel to be complete in fall of 2024.

