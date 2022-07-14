Texoma Local
Pop up showers provided a “cooler” day for some

But the rest of Texoma saw some very high heat index temperatures
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Hunt and Collin counties got “cooler” temperatures today in the low to mid-90s thanks to a few morning pop-up showers. Only trace amounts of rain, but considering what other Texoma counties saw on the thermometer it must have still felt like a relief.

Heat Index values went near or above 100 in some Oklahoma counties today as most of Texoma was under a Heat Advisory. The bigger story is the new drought monitor report that now has all of Texoma counties under a moderate drought risk (Pontotoc and Coal counties are under a slight risk). Hunt, Jefferson and Montague are under a severe drought risk.

Be sure to check out the latest Burn Bans as more counties are issuing them as this historic summer drought continues into mid-July. The temperatures keep increasing through next week. This July is looking to have the majority of its days come with triple digit heat.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

