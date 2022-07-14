SOSU announces that tuition will stay flat for the ‘22-’23 academic school year

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University (SOSU) has announced that they will not increase tuition costs.

This allows SOSU to continue their mission of providing higher education to students in their region.

SOSU President, Dr. Thomas Newsom says, “we really thought long and hard about tuition and the impact it has on students and their ability to be successful.”

That means providing education for students on both sides of the Red River.

“It’s affordable to go to school at Southeastern for our out-of-state students, as it is for our in-state students,” Dr. Newsom adds.

The university will continue to waive any out-of-state tuition costs.

Dr. Newsom says, “over fifty percent of our students that are graduating this summer are first generation students and those students tend to have more financial need than others.”

Incoming freshman, Kiela Berryhill is grateful for the university’s decision, “tuition was a big factor into where I was going to choose to go.”

“Southeastern was the easiest place for me and cheapest for me,” adds Berryhill.

This will also ease the stress of being a college student.

“It makes me feel more relaxed and comfortable and lets me know I can focus more on my grades, instead of having to worry about my finances,” says Berryhill.

Berryhill is also taking advantage of the scholarship opportunities provided at SOSU.

“Through the Southeastern Oklahoma State University Foundation, we’re able to offer a number of scholarship opportunities for students,” says Dr. Newsom.

And this coming fall, a new scholarship has been established.

“We’re very fortunate that the university was, received a gift from the Massey Family Foundation recently, to establish the John Massey Leadership Scholars Program,” adds Newsom.

Throughout his life, John Massey was an advocate for students to receive higher education.

“Which will be a ten-thousand-dollar scholarship per year, for ten freshman each year, we’re going to build that program to a cohort of about 40 students,” says Newsom.

While the university will not be touching the price of tuition, Southeastern will be increasing their meal plans, to keep up with the inflation of food.

