Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Twitter outage reported

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. An outage Thursday morning caused some people to not be able to load tweets or use related apps, according to reports.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An outage is preventing some people from being able to access Twitter.

Several users began reporting problems around 8 a.m. Eastern., according to Downdetector, but at around 9 a.m., people were beginning to see a return to functionality.

The outage was described as major by The Verge, with users reporting issues getting onto Twitter on mobile and web, as well as accessing apps such as Tweetdeck.

Twitter’s access page didn’t report any issues, though.

Twitter is rejecting Elong Musk's allegations about the amount of fake accounts on the platform. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, TWITTER)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son, then herself, deputies say
Ahead of August 18 when students return to Cardinal classrooms, Principal Kensie Woods said she...
New high school principal goes door-to-door to meet senior class
In a YouTube video, Hindi accuses the Sheriff or his deputies of tipping off the cockfighters.
Alleged cockfighting operation in Atoka County
Magic McCarty has been taken into custody for shooting his father and fleeing Monday morning.
Man jailed accused of shooting father in Paris
Sunset Cove on Lake Texoma
Calera man found critically injured at Lake Texoma

Latest News

An EVgo electric charging station is show in this file photo.
GM, partners to build 500 electric vehicle charging stations
Customer pumping gas
Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year ago
Alex Murdaugh may be indicted on murder charges.
Attorney may face charges in slayings of wife, son
Members of the public watch a 360º visual animated panoramic montage of notable work by the...
Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting