Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

VIDEO: 48 skydivers set new formation record

New record: 48 skydivers in Ohio broke the record for the largest formation. (Source: Mark "Trunk" Kirschenbaum for Hypoxic)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (CNN) - Skydivers in Ohio recently completed a record-setting formation.

The group reached new heights breaking the record for the largest skydiving formation with 48 people.

They jumped out of three separate planes and carefully aligned to create the formation before breaking away and deploying their parachutes.

Officials said the previous record formation included 33 people and was set more than 10 years ago.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son, then herself, deputies say
Ahead of August 18 when students return to Cardinal classrooms, Principal Kensie Woods said she...
New high school principal goes door-to-door to meet senior class
In a YouTube video, Hindi accuses the Sheriff or his deputies of tipping off the cockfighters.
Alleged cockfighting operation in Atoka County
Magic McCarty has been taken into custody for shooting his father and fleeing Monday morning.
Man jailed accused of shooting father in Paris
A man was killed due to a fatal car crash in Paris Tuesday morning.
Man killed in fatal crash in Lamar Co.

Latest News

FILE - Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) is shown after a touchdown during an NCAA...
Oregon tight end, social media star, dies of head injury
President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid address the media following their...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
Financial advice for natural disasters
Avoid financial trouble when natural disasters strike
Financial advice for natural disasters