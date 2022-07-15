Texoma Local
AMBER Alert cancelled after mother surrenders infant in Hunt Co.

Michelle Wolf, 31, surrendered her 10-day-old after an AMBER Alert was issued.
Michelle Wolf, 31, surrendered her 10-day-old after an AMBER Alert was issued.(Coffee City Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A 10-day-old boy involved in an East Texas AMBER Alert was found safe in Hunt County Thursday night.

According to the Coffee Police Department, the boy was in custody of Child Protective Services around 10 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety previously issued an AMBER Alert for the boy the same night.

Authorities were searching for the boy’s parents, 31-year-old Michelle Wolf and 36-year-old Ricky Williams. Police said the couple took the infant and fled Coffee City after they were ordered to surrender him to CPS.

According to authorities, Wolf called the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office to surrender the child in safe condition just hours after the alert was launched.

Coffee City is in Henderson County, approximately 2 hours southeast of Dallas.

