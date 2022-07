ARLINGTON, Texas (KXII) -Day two of Big 12 Media Days featured the Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech, and TCU.

Three teams featured new head coaches. Brent Venables returns to Oklahoma as the lead man for the Sooners. Joey McGuire takes the reins at Texas Tech. Meanwhile, Sonny Dykes heads into his first season as the Horned Frogs head coach.

