Bryan county enters ‘high level’ for Covid-19 cases

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County is now experiencing high community levels of covid-19 cases, and a majority of other Texoma counties in Oklahoma remain at a medium level, there’s also an increase in hospitalizations within the health services.

Omicron is still the main covid 19 variant health officials are seeing, but now starting to see multiple sub lineages.

Oklahoma epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said the variant the state is seeing the most is the BA 5 and the BA 2.12.1

Last week, nearly 85- hundred new covid cases were reported within the state of Oklahoma, and 52 reported new deaths.

“The variants that we are seeing right now are more highly transmissible or highly contagious than some of the variants that we saw earlier on in the pandemic so that’s why we are kinda keeping track because each one is just slightly different than the one before,” Stone said.

Roughly 50-percent of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.

Meaning, they have received the two dose primary series and one booster dose after that.

“So at this point in time the recommendations are that once you receive your primary series and your booster that should be what we call fully protected.” Stone

Stone said at this time you do not have to receive more shots once you are fully vaccinated, no matter how long ago you got vaccinated.

“This is an ever revolving situation and we are still learning more everyday so certainly as we learn more some of that guidance may change,” Stone said.

News 12 spoke to Texomans about what they think about the rise in covid cases.

“It hasn’t affected me yet and it’s been two years so I’m not worried about it,” Brandon Brooks said.

“I think as long as you’re cautious and get vaccinated, I’m not worried and I handle HR at our company so we know all the precautions to take,” Jeri Rubino said.

Last month, the CDC announced children six-months to 5-years of age could receive the Pfizer or Monderna vaccine.

More than 2-thousand children under the age of 5 in the state of Oklahoma have been vaccinated.

“What I would just remind individuals is we are getting ready to go back to school and now that the vaccine is available for almost all age groups you know have that conversation with your healthcare provider about the vaccination and we wanna encourage individuals to be up to date on their vaccinations especially before school starts to help keep our little ones safe when they go back to school,” Stone said.

Stone says if you do contract covid, to stay home and stay hydrated.

