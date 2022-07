Denison, Texas (KXII) -The Grayson Vikings have a new head baseball coach. Cal Hernandez takes over the team, after working eight years as a coach and mentor for the Dallas Tigers Baseball Club.

The club has seen 26 alumni drafted by the major leagues.

Grayson College announces Cal Hernandez (@CalHernandez1) as our new head baseball coach!



Full release here: https://t.co/Mu71TyT2rT pic.twitter.com/pJMZURQlYO — Grayson College Athletics (@gcvikings) July 14, 2022

Hernandez takes over for Dusty Hart who left for Blinn College.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.