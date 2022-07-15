Texoma Local
Even at 100 degrees, this weekend is as low as it will get for awhile.

Temperatures are only going to increase next week.
KXII Weather Authority
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST
It’s fair to say this summer is already one for the record books. The amount of triple digit heat days we’ve already seen in Texoma put this summer as one of the hottest in recent memory. And looking forward to next week, this summer is far from done with the triple digit days.

So as you head out this weekend, know that a high of 100 or 101 for Saturday and Sunday is as “cool” as it will get for awhile. Next week temperatures will be pushing towards highs of 105 or more.

Though there are some models showing some pop-up showers early Sunday morning for the Oklahoma counties, it’s a very low chance. Even if some counties see some showers Sunday, it will not be enough rain to put a dent in this drought. If any county sees these showers, it will just reduce the daily temperature a few degrees.

My advice is to put on some sunblock, fill up your water bottle and do what you need to do outside this weekend. As next week heat advisories will be likely across Texoma and could be in place for a long period of time.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

