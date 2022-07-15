Grayson County yet to issue burn ban, fire departments asking residents to be cautious in dry conditions

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A fire in Gordonville burnt more than 100 acres Thursday and for fire officials, it’s a prime example of just how dangerous all this heat and dry weather is.

“It’s just a matchbox out there,” said Captain Craig Reed, with the Sherwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department. “If you drop a cigarette out there, it could go off and burn hundreds of hundreds of acres.”

It started as a control burn of brush burning grass near US 377 and 901 west, even sweeping across the highway.

“That’s something people need to think about when they try these control burns,” said Donnie Peel, a firefighter with Gordonville. “How fast that fire can move.”

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Texoma is in a moderate drought.

Grayson County remains one of the few local counties yet to enact a burn ban.

“The fire chiefs in Grayson County have asked the fire marshal, the county fire marshal, to take a letter to the county commissioners to request that a burn ban be implemented,” said Steve Pinkston, the Fire Chief at the Whitesboro Fire Department.

The office of Emergency Management said the county follows the KBDI, a drought index.

When the average number on the index reaches 650, they said the county issues the ban.

According to the KBDI, Grayson county’s average falls 10 points below that.

However, some parts of the county may have a maximum index of 668 and others a minimum of 532.

“Just let people know, be safe,” said Reed. “Don’t, you know, throw cigarettes on the ground, don’t through matches on the ground, don’t weld without water near you to be able to put it out. You just gotta be on top of your game and watch for this stuff because when it gets going, it’s going to go.”

Grayson County Commissioners have the issue of a burn ban on the court agenda for Tuesday.

OEM said they do not plan on issuing an emergency burn ban at this time.

