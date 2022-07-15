Texoma Local
How to stay cool and healthy in the summer heat

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Kids are out of school for summer, and ready to have fun outside.

However, being outside in triple degree weather can cause problems if you’re not careful.

Dr. Mark Buckner of One Medical in Sherman said, “Just in the last few weeks, a few patients we had to give IV fluids to because they were so dehydrated from the heat, and were suffering symptoms of that.”

The most important thing to remember this summer is when you’re outside, don’t just drink water.

Dr. Buckner said, “if you’re out sweating...outdoors and sweating and just drinking water, your sodium can get diluted and you can actually get hyponatremia, which can cause death.”

Although that might sound scary, there are warning signs to look for with any heat related illness.

When looking for any symptoms, Dr. Buckner said, “Your heart rate may be going up, you’re getting really dehydrated, your blood pressure may be dropping.. you’ll stop sweating.”

One mother in Denison explained how she keeps her kids safe and cool at the park.

Amy Meredith said, “Well there’s a splash ground here so they’re playing in the water...there’s lots of sunscreen, now they’re over there playing in the playground.”

Experts say, there is no need to fear enjoying the summer sun, as long as you take the right precautions.

