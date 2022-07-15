Texoma Local
Man arrested accused of stabbing in Bryan Co.

Smokey Jo Fannon, 19, of Durant, was accused of stabbing a homeless man Tuesday.
Smokey Jo Fannon, 19, of Durant, was accused of stabbing a homeless man Tuesday.(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested accused of stabbing a homeless male in Durant Tuesday.

Authorities said Smokey Jo Fannon, 19, of Durant, was accused of stabbing a homeless man in the throat.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Fannon was later released from Bryan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

He has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

If convicted, Fannon will face up to 10 years in prison.

