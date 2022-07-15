Texoma Local
Man arrested accused of attacking couple in Carter Co.

Joshua McKenzie, 42, was arrested accused of throwing bricks at a couple Tuesday night.
Joshua McKenzie, 42, was arrested accused of throwing bricks at a couple Tuesday night.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested accused of throwing bricks at a couple Tuesday night.

Police said Joshua McKenzie, 42, spotted his former girlfriend pull into the driveway with her new boyfriend when he threw a brick at the car around 8 p.m.

The boyfriend got out of the car when the impact shattered the passenger window.

McKenzie then struck another brick into the boyfriend’s chest.

Police said the strike was hard enough to leave an imprint.

According to police, the two men were physically fighting when they arrived to the scene.

McKenzie was later charged with assault and battery.

