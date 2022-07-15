SOSU to add women’s golf in 2023-24

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Southeastern Director of Athletics Keith Baxter has announced that beginning with the 2023-24 season the Savage Storm athletic department will begin sponsoring women’s golf.

Women’s golf will become the 12th NCAA sponsored sport at Southeastern and expands the department athletic offerings to the 14 total sports. Of the 14 sports, golf will become the eighth women’s sport at the University. It will also become the 10th women’s golf program in the Great American Conference and will be eligible for the 2024 GAC championship.

Current Savage Storm men’s golf coach Sydney Youngblood will oversee both programs, with recruiting for the women’s program beginning this season. Youngblood won four state championships at Durant High School and played college golf at the University of Oklahoma.

”Southeastern has a rich tradition of successful student athletes,” said Southeastern President Dr. Thomas Newsom,” And we are proud to announce the addition of women’s golf to our portfolio of teams. Adding an additional opportunity for women is especially significant as we celebrate 50 years of Title IX. Our athletic teams are an important ingredient for the success of our residential campus, and I look forward to seeing this new group of ladies compete in Durant.“

”With the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX,” said Baxter, “We are excited to announce the addition of Women’s Golf to Southeastern Athletic Department. This is a great addition for our Department, there is a rich tradition of Women’s Golf in Southeast Oklahoma and North Texas and now we are looking forward to recruit these student-athletes to our campus.”

”Having a women’s collegiate golf team in my hometown,” said Youngblood, “Is a childhood dream come true for me. We have a talented group of female golfers in our region, and I am very excited and deeply honored to begin building a program and a team from the ground up. I am incredibly grateful for an administration and community that supports the addition of this women’s team to the Southeastern family.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.