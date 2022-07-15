Woman killed, two others critically injured in Ardmore crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was killed and two others were critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Ardmore Friday morning.

Police said just after 11 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Sam Noble Parkway where they found a 36-year-old woman driver pinned inside her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A boy passenger in the front seat of that vehicle was taken to a Texas hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle did not seek medical attention, but was taken to Mercy Hospital for a mandatory blood withdraw.

The only passenger in his vehicle, a 56-year-old woman, was also taken to a Texas hospital in critical condition, police said.

Ardmore Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

No names have yet been released.

