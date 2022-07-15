Woman leads high-speed chase in Love Co.

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was arrested accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase toward Interstate 35 early morning Friday.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said the 16-mile pursuit started around midnight after officers stopped to check on a car with a flat tire on the side of the road.

Authorities said the driver seemed under the influence when she assaulted an officer before driving southbound.

She reached 130 miles per hour.

Authorities added the woman tried to run away after she ran a semi-truck off the road and lost two tires.

She was arrested after the foot chase.

She is now in the Love County Sheriff’s Office facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

