Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Woman leads high-speed chase in Love Co.

A woman was arrested accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Love County early...
A woman was arrested accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Love County early morning Friday.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was arrested accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase toward Interstate 35 early morning Friday.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said the 16-mile pursuit started around midnight after officers stopped to check on a car with a flat tire on the side of the road.

Authorities said the driver seemed under the influence when she assaulted an officer before driving southbound.

She reached 130 miles per hour.

Authorities added the woman tried to run away after she ran a semi-truck off the road and lost two tires.

She was arrested after the foot chase.

She is now in the Love County Sheriff’s Office facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
In a YouTube video, Hindi accuses the Sheriff or his deputies of tipping off the cockfighters.
Alleged cockfighting operation in Atoka County
11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son, then herself, deputies say
Texas man Francisco Aquino, 22, was arrested and accused as a “peeping Tom” at the Choctaw...
Man arrested accused ‘peeping Tom’ in Bryan Co.
A man and woman were taken to an area hospital after a motorcycle-animal collision Wednesday...
Man and woman face motorcycle-animal collision in Stephens Co.

Latest News

Woman killed, two others critically injured in Ardmore crash
Smokey Jo Fannon, 19, of Durant, was accused of stabbing a homeless man Tuesday.
Man arrested accused of stabbing in Bryan Co.
Joshua McKenzie, 42, was arrested accused of throwing bricks at a couple Tuesday night.
Man arrested accused of attacking couple in Carter Co.
How to stay cool and healthy in the summer heat