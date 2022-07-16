Balloon release ceremony for Kingston boy

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In Kingston, Oklahoma, close friends and family members gathered by the lake to honor the life of Bruce Johnson Jr.

There were tears shed as loved ones came together to remember the joy and light that Bruce brought into people’s lives.

The ceremony started with a balloon release before jumping in the lake, which is the same lake where Bruce’s adopted sister, Angelica Leonardo, saw him last.

Bruce’s sister became emotional after thinking of the qualities she will miss the most about Bruce, which is his energetic spirit and his love for fishing.

That’s why angelica chose to be at the lake to celebrate his life, that is where he enjoyed spending most of his time.

The tragedy behind Bruce’s death, and the condition of his mother’s mental state sparks questions surrounding protocol of child protective cases and when it is appropriate for cps to intervene.

Angelica says she wants people to start taking mental health seriously to prevent cases like this from happening.

